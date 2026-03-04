MIAMI (WSVN) - A teen who was ticketed several times and singled out by Miami Police in a public plea to stop revving his engine across Brickell reflected on his actions that got him on the radar of two police departments and pledged to make a change.

Mikael Prada, a self-described crypto millionaire, returned to Brickell in an interview with 7News to respond to authorities’ public request that he stop obnoxiously revving his Ferrari’s engine across the city.

Prada has been ticketed 17 times for engine revving and other stunts in his decked-out luxury car that were later posted online.

“They see everything,” Prada said when asked if officers were aware of his social media posts.

In several of those posts, Prada appears to antagonize officers and residents alike, baiting them into irritated reactions with his constant engine revving.

“You still keep revving the engine; it looks like you’re looking for trouble,” 7News’ Sheldon Fox told Prada.

“Yeah, it does,” said Prada.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales made a public plea in an interview with 7News last month, asking Prada’s parents to get their son to cut back on being a constant public nuisance.

“Intentionally revving the engine to annoy and bother folks,” said Morales.

During his interview with 7News, Prada shrugged off the concern.

“Do you worry about embarrassing your mom and dad when you do stuff like that?” Fox asked Prada.

“I don’t think it’s embarrassing. I think they’re super proud of me,” said Prada.

Prada said he dropped out of high school to focus on his business after making more than $1 million trading crypto online.

The former Miami Beach Senior High student has also made a name for himself with authorities on the beach.

Miami Beach Police launched a program that looks to address excessive vehicle noise and reckless driving.

In a statement shared with 7News, Miami Beach Officer Christopher Bess singled out Prada as a critical factor in the operation.

“Motorists like Mr. Prada are precisely why we launched Operation Quiet Streets – a proactive enforcement initiative designed to address excessive vehicle noise, reckless driving, and other disruptive traffic violations.”

7News asked Prada if it had crossed his mind that spending his time trying to be an agitator could result in someone who doesn’t find his antics amusing pulling a weapon on him.

“My parents, for sure, have said that there are people on the street who are crazy and there is someone who could pull a gun out or something,” said Prada.

He added that since the uproar, he’s already made some adjustments to his sports car.

“I took the lights off the car. I’m gonna change everything up,” said Prada.

7News also asked Prada if his parents would accept an interview request, but they both declined.

