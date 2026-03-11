FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen was sent to the hospital after a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale park, late Tuesday evening.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that units responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred at Carter Park located in the 1400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off parts of the park as police begin their investigation.

Witnesses told 7News that they heard gunshots earlier in the evening.

The teen was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were non-life threatening.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.