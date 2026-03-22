MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen influencer driving his Ferrari was arrested on charges of resisting arrest but was later released Saturday, after being accused of repeatedly revving his car’s engine.

Video provided to 7News show internet-famous Ferrari driving teen Mikael Prada being pulled over on the MacArthur Causeway before getting arrested by Miami Beach Police officers.

“Step out of the vehicle,” said an officer.

“What?” responded Prada.

“Call my mom, call my mom,” Prada said to the passenger recording the confrontation.

7News later met the 18-year-old after his overnight stay at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Saturday, where he was charged with resisting arrest.

“It’s not true, and the cops are (expletive),” he said. “I was driving, and they just pulled me over for no reason, threw me in cuffs, and I just got released from here.”

Prada and his family believe that he was initially pulled over because police told him that his car was too loud.

The family told 7News that they think he was singled out because of his previous encounters with police.

In a previous interview with 7News last month, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said that the teen was a constant and intentional engine revving nuisance.

“Been ticketed 17 times for revving the engine,” said Morales.

Prada had previously promised that he would stop the behavior that previously got him pulled over.

“It looks like you’re looking for trouble,” 7News’ Sheldon Fox told Prada.

“Yeah, it does,” said Prada.

Now, he insists that his arrest was unfair, and out of line.

“I’m a good kid, I make money, I make my own money, and I’m spending the night in jail,” he said. “So, I don’t know. I don’t plan on being here no more.”

In a statement shared with 7News, Miami Beach Officer Christopher Bess said that Prada had exhibited unsafe behavior, and did not respond to commands from officers.

“…unsafe and disruptive behavior, including excessive engine revving and loud exhaust backfiring. The driver failed to promptly yield to emergency equipment and repeatedly refused lawful commands, including requests to provide identification and exit the vehicle.”

Prada was released from jail late Saturday afternoon, and was picked up by his mother and father.

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