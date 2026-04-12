WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Mother of Miami Southridge Senior High School is spending time behind bars.

53-year-old Rudolph Infante has been charged with four counts of battery and one felony charge of offenses against students by an authority figure.

Details on the charges are currently unknown.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement expressing their disappointment following Infante’s arrest, reading in part:

“The district has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

Infante is currently behind bars, and school police have not yet released any further information.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.