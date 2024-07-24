FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Fort Lauderdale held a press conference Wednesday morning to address two recent drive-by shootings that resulted in the deaths of a toddler and two adults.

Mayor Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz, and District 3 Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman, spoke about the tragic events and ongoing investigations.

“This cannot be acceptable,” said Mayor Trantalis. “Violence cannot take root. This cannot be the new norm in our communities. We cannot allow it to continue to happen.”

The first incident occurred on July 8 in front of a convenience store near the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace. A drive-by shooting left two people dead and three others injured. Among the injured was a 2-year-old toddler, whose mother, Tiarra Holliday, was one of the two fatal victims. Sheldon Lawrence, 45, also died from his injures sustained in the shooting.

Crime Stopper flyer for 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday and 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence who died in a drive-by shooting on July 8. (Courtesy: Broward Crime Stoppers)

Holliday’s son, Deagoo, reportedly suffered a skull injury, which required surgery, and a broken leg. The family of Deagoo set up a GoFundMe for the toddler and they are still accepting donations.

The second shooting happened on July 21 at Riverdale Park near the 900 block of Southwest 27th Avenue. A 3-year-old boy, later identified as Rylo Yancy, attended a birthday party and was fatally shot. According to officials, Yancy was shot while going down a slide during the birthday celebration.

Rylo Yancy, 2, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at Riverdale Park on July 21. (Courtesy: Broward County Crime Stoppers)

A vehicle reportedly pulled up to the park, opened fire, and then sped away. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Detectives have identified and recovered a vehicle involved in the July 21 shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Both incidents have prompted increased police activity and community calls for action to prevent further violence.

Beverly Isacs, Yancy’s aunt, also spoke out at the news conference.

“Whoever killed Rylo like this, they’re cowards,” said Isacs. “The ones who were here, they know they need to turn themselves in.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has urged anyone with information about these shootings to come forward. Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for the drive-by shooting that occurred on July 8 and a $10,000 reward for the July 21 drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on either crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

