KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a 4-3 vote, leaders in Key Biscayne decided against a controversial proposal that would’ve lifted a ban on e-bikes in the wake of two fatal incidents involving the battery-powered bicycles.

The Villages of Key Biscayne voted against reintroducing electric bicycles and scooters Tuesday night, but this created a split reaction in community members as some argued that adults should be able to ride the electrically powered bicycles while others advocated for its prohibition across all ages.

For the first time since February 2024, officials were set to discuss reinstating electrically powered bicycles and scooters on roadways. The council previously banned motorized scooters and electric bicycles on village streets after a 12-year-old riding an e-bike crashed into 66-year-old Megan Andrews, leading to her death.

She was remembered as a beloved community member and educator.

Andrew’s daughter was among those present at Tuesday’s meeting, advocating for the continuation of the ban to prevent further tragedies.

A new state law that went into effect on July 1 allows for more municipalities to place a minimum age requirement on riders, a mandate that wasn’t set in stone at the time of Andrew’s death.

In more recent days, several concerns have been raised regarding the safety of the e-bikes along with the skillset of those who are operating them.

Late Friday night, 54-year-old Fabian Moses was cycling along the Rickenbacker Causeway when he was fatally struck by a 14-year-old who was piloting an electric ATV with a passenger.

Those four-wheelers are not street legal in Florida, and neither is a 14-year-old at the helm.

The minor was taken to the hospital with facial injuries. There’s been no update on their condition.

During Tuesday morning’s commute on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a car crashed into an e-bike that had two people on it, sending both individuals to the hospital, where oneof the individuals succumbed to their injuries and the other is said to be in critical condition.

The Rickenbacker Causeway crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending against the minor.

