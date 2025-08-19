MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash shut down part of the Julia Tuttle Causeway for hours during Tuesday morning’s commute.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on the eastbound I-195, near Alton Road.

It appears a white car collided into a e-bike.

There were two people on the bike. Both were taken to an local hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries. The other is listed as critical.

7Droneforce flew over the mangled bike.

The eastbound lanes were closed at Biscayne Boulevard but have since been reopened. Drivers are warned to still expect delays.

