VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - As the investigation into the fatal bike crash on the eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway remains ongoing, drivers are concerned after officials said a 14-year-old was driving an ATV with a passenger when he fatally hit a bicyclist.

Investigators said the 54-year-old bicyclist was riding his bike along the William Powell Bridge section of the causeway, Friday night, when he was struck by the electric dirt bike, operated by two minors, around 8:20 p.m.

The bicyclist, later identified as Fabian Moses, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The 14-year-old, who was driving the ATV, was also taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

The Rickenbacker wasn’t the only causeway where young e-bike riders were seen Friday night.

“And there goes one of them popping a wheelie, swerving while he’s doing a wheelie,” said area resident Desmond Bounds.

About a half hour prior to the fatal Rickenbacker crash, Desmond Bounds was traveling west on the MacArthur Causeway when he recorded a pair of bicyclists performing dangerous stunts in the right lane with the camera on his Tesla.

Authorities are not drawing any connections between the two incidents, but Bounds told 7News he remains bothered by what he witnessed while he was driving down the causeway with his wife and 13-month-old daughter in the car.

When asked if he was disturbed while watching back the video, Bounds said he was “absolutely” disturbed.

His Tesla’s cameras also captured other vehicles attempting to signal to the bikers.

“They’re telling the dirt bikers to speed up so that they could get better footage of them,” said Bounds.

Bounds said he was motivated to share the video after learning about the fatal crash on the Rickenbacker.

“I follow your account and the news channel and I saw that there was a deadly accident on the Rickenbacker Causeway,” said Bounds.

Moses’ family released a statement following his tragic death:

“Fabian’s untimely death serves as a devastating reminder of the significance of road safety and the need for greater understanding and adherence to traffic laws.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said they’re reviewing the deadly crash before potentially bringing any charges against the teen.

Bounds said his experience and Friday’s Rickenbacker crash has him worried about people’s safety while traveling on South Florida roadways.

“Make sure that streets are safe; have the parents hold some accountability as well,” he said.

In an update on Monday night, the City of Miami Police Department told 7News the Rickenbacker Causeway crash remains under investigation and charges remain pending.

