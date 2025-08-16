MIAMI (WSVN) - The eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway have reopened to traffic one day after, police said, a crash involving a dirt bike and a bicycle left a man dead and sent a minor to the hospital.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the crash, involving a bicyclist and two minors riding on an electric dirt bike, along the William Powell Bridge section of the causeway, Friday night.

Investigators said the bicyclist was rising his bike on the eastbound lanes when he was struck by the electric dirt bike, at around 8:20 p.m.

Paramedics transported the injured cyclist to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crews also took one of the minors on the bike with facial injuries, while the other minor remained at the scene.

7News captured the electric dirt bike on the side of the road next to the bicycle and a police officer at the scene of the crash.

Officers shut down part of the William Powell Bridge section of the causeway while they investigated, leading to a major traffic backup, with cars at a standstill.

Police later identified the bicyclist as 54-year-old Fabian Moses.

Saturday morning, the eastbound lanes of tjhe causeway were back open to traffic.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. They said charges are pending.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.