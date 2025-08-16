MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist is dead following a crash involving minors on a dirt bike that caused the eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway to be closed.

7News cameras captured eastbound and westbound traffic backed up on the causeway around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.

City of Miami Police responded to the crash involving two minors, who were riding on an electric dirt bike, and a bicyclist.

Detectives said two minors were riding the dirt bike when they reportedly hit someone that was riding the bicycle along the causeway.

The electric dirt bike could be seen on the side of the road next to a bicycle and a police officer.

The person on the bicycle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured paramedics taking the injured bicyclist into the hospital.

One of the minors was also taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The causeway remains closed in the eastbound direction. Eastbound traffic is being allowed to head west in the westbound lanes.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

