KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Village of Key Biscayne Council has permanently banned motorized scooters and electric bicycles on village streets.

The ordinance, which passed during a council meeting on Tuesday, solidifies a temporary ban that has been in effect since February 16.

The ban follows the tragic death of 66-year-old Megan Andrews, who was struck on February 14 by a 12-year-old on an e-bike.

The incident occurred on Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane and spurred the emergency council meeting that led to the temporary ban.

Andrews was remembered as a beloved community member and educator, with friends and neighbors advocating for the ban to prevent further tragedies.

The decision aims to address residents’ safety concerns and regulate the use of these devices.

Officials said the ordinance’s primary goal is to ensure a safe environment as the Village works with county and state officials to establish detailed regulations.

“As we address safety concerns and explore avenues to adapt village-specific regulations within county and state laws, it is crucial that everyone in our community does their part to maintain safety on our streets,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

Officials with the Village of Key Biscayne are collaborating with Miami-Dade County to implement new safety measures on Crandon Boulevard. The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners recently voted unanimously to grant Key Biscayne more enforcement authority over the roadway for two years.

State laws currently treat electric bicycles like regular bicycles, but the Village is pushing for changes that would allow regulation by age and impose reasonable restrictions on electric device operations.

