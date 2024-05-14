KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary electric bike ban, following a collision that claimed a woman’s life, may soon become permanent in Key Biscayne.

“When was that picture taken,” said 7News Michael Hudak.

“Oh, probably 20 years ago,” said Frank Andrews, victim’s husband.

On Valentine’s Day, 66-year-old Megan Andrews, who was riding her bike near Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane, was fatally hit by a 12-year-old child riding an electric bike.

Now, Frank, is speaking publicly for the first time since the tragedy, before quickly heading into a crucial Village Council meeting Tuesday night.

“We honor her,” said Frank. “There’s a lot of love between us.”

“She was an angel on Earth, and now she’s an angel in Heaven,” said Megan’s friend. “We’re just happy that we can be here to honor Megan.”

The Village of Key Biscayne held the first reading of its proposal to permanently ban electronic bikes and motorized scooters on the island. The same device the 12-year-old child was riding that struck and killed Megan.

“The little kids want to build a Butterfly Garden and dedicate it to her,” said Frank.

As the meeting started, the kids of Key Biscayne made a proposal of their own. To dedicate a butterfly garden in Megan’s name. Frank, sitting in the front row, to support the motion that was heavily supported.

It was the first of several unanimous decisions at the Key Biscayne Village Council meeting.

The tragedy sparked community outrage and debate on concerns over electric bikes and motorized scooters during an emergency council meeting.

“Get off the Island,” said one woman to another during the heated debates.

“Excuse me, you’re an old decrepit lady,” said another woman responding to the harsh remark.

Words, and sometimes tears, fell during a previous emergency meeting on whether to ban E-bikes and motorized scooters following Megan’s death.

At the end of the emergency meeting, The Village of Key Biscayne acted swiftly enacting a temporary 60-day ban on all types of E-bikes and electric scooters just days after Andrews was killed.

Following the decision, The Village sent out flyers to all schools on Key Biscayne. On the same day, the temporary ban was enacted.

Then a Miami-Dade law passed, allowing The Village to craft its own rules for at least two years, allowing a consistent enforcement policy since Crandon Boulevard is a county road. The initial restrictions only applied to local streets and did not impact Crandon Boulevard, the road that connects residents and visitors to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and other island destinations.

“I have a flyer here that says every single motorized scooter is banned,” said a school resource officer.

“We’re gonna look for other solutions but if we don’t find those, we will continue the ban as long as we can,” said Mayor Joe Rasco.

On Tuesday, the permanent ban gained almost unanimous support with all but one of the council members voting in support.

The ordinance does have a sunset date which will be revisited in August of 2025.

