KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is mourning the loss of a beloved Key Biscayne woman after she lost her life following an e-bike collision. Now, a sometimes testy emergency council meeting has ended in a unanimous vote to temporarily ban the electric bikes for 60 days.

On Friday morning, the Key Biscayne Village Council held a meeting for the community to hear opinions after a 12-year-old riding an e-bike crashed into 66-year-old Megan Andrews, leading to her death. Officials convened in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this.

“We’re going to look for other solutions, but if we don’t find those, we will continue the ban as long as we can,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco.

According tp Key Biscayne Police, the incident happened on Wednesday night at the intersection of Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane while Andrews was riding her bike.

Neighbors in the area called for action from the local government, including Mark Fried, a lifelong friend of Andrews, who said that for too long, they’ve treated potential e-bikes and scooter accidents as “no big deal.”

“She rode past me around 6:50 Wednesday night before this happened. We greeted each other, and I can’t believe that was the last time,” said Jennifer Butrich, a friend of Andrews.

The gathering had a huge turnout, as dozens of people came out to plead the council to pass the ban. Some had signs that read “#MeganAndrewsLaw” and “Ban Them.”

Andrews’ husband, Frank, sat on the front row at the council meeting.

“We need to stop this,” said Mike Davie, an attendee at the meeting. “I always worry it’s going to be my father on the sidewalk, but we lost an incredible light. She was an incredible person.”

A female attendee said, “I don’t walk in peace. I have to walk the dog, but I’m walking looking left and right because they come zooming by.”

Another speaker got emotional as he spoke, resulting in the vice mayor shedding tears.

“I’m sorry, OK? This is horrible,” said the speaker.

Tensions got high at one point. While the vast majority of the crowd wanted the ban, one woman said there should be more education and suggested Andrews wasn’t wearing a helmet.

“The lady died because she was not wearing a helmet,” said one woman as boos were heard among the crowd.

As the woman walked out of the room, one resident told her to “get off the island.”

The woman, being held back by police, yelled “Excuse me? You are a decrepit old lady. You get off the island.”

As the ban went into effect, some residents said parents should teach their children the rules of the road.

“I gave my son a driver’s test before he was able to use his e-bike,” said Marisabel, whose son has an e-bike. “I took him out, I told him what a stop sign was, I told him how long to stop, I followed him around in the golf cart, and I took responsibility in teaching him.”

Friends of Andrews remembered the victim on Thursday. In an interview with 7News, Fried said she was more than a one-in-a-million type of person.

“She was an amazing educator. She taught my nephew who has special needs,” he said. “She’s known and loved by the community. That gives me the privilege to cry.”

In Florida, there is no age limitation or license needed to use an e-bike.

“I’m glad that you are reacting,” said Michelle Estevez. “I’m glad you had to wait for someone to lose their life when we have been asking for this for two years.”

Following the ban, a school resource officer handed out a flyer to all the kids during dismissal, saying that an emergency ban had been enacted and citations of $250 will be given for first-time offenders and $500 for subsequent offenses.

“I have a flyer here,” the school resource officer said as kids hopped on their e-bikes when school was dismissed. “That says every single motorized scooter, Super73, OK, is banned. Meaning, you will go home. You will ride them home and park them, OK? The only thing you’re allowed to ride is your bicycle, if you have a regular bicycle.”

But more than frustration, there was sadness as the community grieved a beloved mother, special disabilities teacher, longtime resident and friend.

“I think everybody in this room knew this tragedy was going to happen, but we didn’t know who it was going to happen to,” said Gene Sterns. “We couldn’t have lost a better person.”

During the meeting, the ban was passed unanimously, which would be in effect for the city of Key Biscayne, except for Crandon Boulevard, as it is a county road. The council members are now working with them to ban e-bikes on that roadway as well.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado is working on an ordinance to allow Key Biscayne to enforce their law on Crandon Boulevard.

Andrews’ family released a statement on Friday. It reads, “Megan’s death has delivered a devastating blow, not only to her husband Frank but also to their daughter Alexandra, her family and the entire island community, who held Megan dear in their hearts. Megan Andrews was more than a resident; she was a pillar of the Key Biscayne community. A dedicated learning disabilities specialist and Florida State Certified Teacher, Megan’s impact extended far beyond her own family. Her love extended to all those she encountered. Her selfless acts of compassion serve as a reminder of the power of love to make the world a brighter and more beautiful place.”

7News cameras captured part of the memorial that has started for Andrews. Flowers were seen placed on the grass near where the crash happened as a memorial will be held in Megan’s honor on Friday night.

