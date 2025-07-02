WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight domestic violence disturbance that occurred in a Wilton Manor community has left the apparent aggravator hospitalized after responding police officers opened fire on the armed man.

Wilton Manors Police Department units were dispatched to the area of 25 Northeast 26th Street and Andrews Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a woman referencing a domestic disturbance involving her husband.

At the location, officials said they were greeted by the armed subject at the front door. At some point an officer-involved shooting occurred and the man was struck by the gunfire.

“Shots fired, shots fired, 26th Street in Wilton Manors,” said a dispatcher.

Officials have not detailed what exactly escalated the situation, only that life saving measures were performed and that the man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene, where police tape and a large pool of blood was seen in front of a home, which appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

Neighbors of the otherwise quiet community wondered what led up to the violent confrontation.

“I was thinking it was fireworks,” said Diego, a neighbor. “Nonstop. Like, five, six. Some lady was screaming. I know there’s a couple that lived there and was friends with the neighbors. I don’t know if they were involved or not.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Forensic Response Unit arrived at the scene to assist in gathering evidence.

Initially, officials remained tight-lipped regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

“Officers responded to a residence, and officers were involved in a shooting,” said an official. “That’s all we can say at this time.”

Officials closed the roads at Northeast 26th Street and North Andrews Avenue while they investigated the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation as is protocol for all police-involved shootings.

