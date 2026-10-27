MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College is helping a South Florida family turn their heartbreak into hope, awarding another scholarship in honor of an aspiring firefighter who was killed in a drunk driving crash.

During an emotional award ceremony on Tuesday, the family of Ezekiel Urrutia was present to celebrate the second recipient of a scholarship named in his honor after he was tragically killed before he could fulfill his dream.

The Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship will help its latest recipient, Bryan Monzon, follow Ezekiel’s passion for serving the community.

Monzon said it’s an opportunity that might’ve been impossible without the help.

“My family, first-generation immigrants, and we haven’t necessarily been as financially blessed as others might have been. So for us, it really means a lot being able to focus on my studies and what’s in front of me, instead of having to worry about how we’re going to get the bills paid,” said Monzon.

Ezekiel had always wanted to be a firefighter. He was dedicated to building a career around helping others.

He graduated from Florida International University and worked as a paramedic at a private ambulance service as he pushed toward his dream.

The 23-year-old was tragically killed in a wrong-way crash on Jan. 9, 2025, along the Turnpike Extension in Miramar. The other driver, 45-year-old Sunshine Perez, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty in July.

Tiffany Urrutia, his mother, and many community members weren’t ready to let his dream go.

To keep his memory alive, they worked with Miami-Dade College to create the Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship to support aspiring firefighters.

Ezekiel’s family took his dreams to heart, finding a way to deliver on his dream of helping the community he wanted to serve.

“This is an opportunity to honor our son, and it also gives us an opportunity to provide assistance to others who want to become firefighters but don’t have the financial needs to do so,” said Frank Urrutia, Ezekiel’s father.

Officials also unveiled a new van in Ezekiel’s honor. The van will be used to spread awareness about impaired driving.

Seeing another student’s life changed by the scholarship, Ezekiel’s family shared their pride in the profound impact his memory will have in helping shape future generations of firefighters.

“I look at them, and I remember my son coming home every day from the fire academy, so proud and so excited, and just wanting to get out there and serve the community and help others,” said Tiffany.

Monzon was the second recipient of Ezekiel’s scholarship. The first received the award on Sept. 11, 2025.

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