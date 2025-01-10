MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones have identified the driver who was killed in a wrong-way collision along the Turnpike Extension in Miramar.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic when the driver of a Honda Element that was traveling against traffic slammed into him head on east of Red Road, Thursday morning.

Both vehicles were destroyed. The impact caused the Civic to roll over.

Family members on Friday identified the driver of the Civic as 23-year-old graduate Ezequiel Urrutia. They said he was a great young man who wanted to save lives.

Troopers said the woman who was driving the Element survived and was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.