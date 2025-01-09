MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver struck and killed a man in Miramar while she was driving against traffic, sending her to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash too place on the Florida Turnpike Extension, just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigatiors said a 55-year-old woman was traveling westbound along the eastbound lanes in a gray 2010 Honda Element wheh she struck a gray 2016 Honda Civic head on.

Troopers said the Civic also collided with a concrete barrier wall, overturned and came to rest on its side.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, and debris was seen scattered in the roadway.

Authorities said the 23-year-old man inside the Civic died at the scene. Crews had to extricate his body using the Jaws of Life tool.

Troopers said Miramar Fire Rescue crews transported the driver of the Element to an area hospital with severe injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Part of the roadway was temporarily shut down while troopers investigated, but it has since reopened to traffic.

