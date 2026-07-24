FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who pled guilty to a killer crash learned her fate on Friday.

It was an emotional morning at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, where one family said they are destroyed, and the woman accused of causing their pain, said she is haunted by what happened and knows her words can’t change what’s happened.

Forty-five-year-old Sunshine Perez, pled guilty to a driving under the influence manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 23-year-old old Zeke Urrutia. As she made her plea, Perez was wracked with emotion, sobbing before the court.

In January 2025, Urrutia, who was a Florida International University graduate and paramedic that also aspired to become a firefighter, was killed after being struck by Perez, who had been driving several miles in the wrong direction along the Turnpike Extension in Miramar.

Later, tests showed that she had been driving above the legal alcohol limit and also tested positive for drugs.

Speaking before Urrutia’s family in the court, Perez fought through tears to express her regrets over her actions.

“Every day, all day, I’m reminded of the accident that I caused, the trauma that I caused to his family, his loved ones. I know he was a very intelligent young man, an extremely functioning part of society, and it hurts my existence to no one but my hands, my hands, my hands did this!” said Perez.

Perez added that she has been living in a prison in her own mind every day since the deadly crash.

She also sympathized with Urrutia’s mother.

“I can’t imagine what his mother is going through knowing that her baby is gone,” she said. “It’s all because of my actions.”

Before the judge imposed a sentence, Urrutia’s family shared their agony at the loss of the promising future he had ahead of him.

“I was supposed to watch my son build the life he worked so hard earn. Instead, I watched the local news and saw my son’s body in a bag next to his mangled vehicle,” said Tiffany, Urrutia’s mother.

Urrutia’s sister Alexis also shared her grief, reinforcing that the fault for his death laid entirely on Perez’s reckless actions and mourning the future that was robbed from them.

“Because of one reckless decision, I lost not only my brother but every future memory I was supposed to make with him,” said Alexis Urrutia.

Urrutia’s father Frank added to that pain, saying despite Perez’s regrets and apology, excuses couldn’t change that her decisions led to a young man being killed.

“Zeke was like a plane sitting on the runway, preparing to take off into a life of service, purpose and powerful impact. And then, in a single moment, Sunshine Perez put an end to everything, everything, ” said Frank Urrutia.

The judge ultimately decided to sentence her to 20 years with 10 years of probation.

Soon after the judge delivered his decision, the family made comments, saying they were at peace with the outcome despite it not being the maximum possible sentence that could’ve been done.

Urrutia’s family also said they’ve established a scholarship in his honor to help aspiring firefighters.

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