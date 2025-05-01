MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing an Florida International University graduate in a wrong-way crash in Miramar appeared in bond court, as the victim’s parents’ painful plea to have the suspect kept off the streets was rejected.

Forty-five-year-old Sunshine Perez was transferred from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to Broward County Jail on Wednesday, months after allegedly causing the deadly crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Ezequiel Urrutia.

Ezequiel’s mother, Tiffany Urrutia, appeared in court via Zoom, heartbroken, speaking on her son’s behalf.

“I am Ezequiel Urrutia’s mother. Affectionately known as Zeke, he was tragically and senselessly taken from this world by the actions of Sunshine Perez, who chose to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Zeke was my only son. He was my heart, he was my purpose. he was my everything. His life was stolen in an instant.”

Tiffany asked the judge that Perez be held without bond.

“This woman killed [my son] and should not be granted the privilege of freedom while we are sentenced to a lifetime of grief,” she said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was behind the wheel of a 2016 Honda Civic when Perez slammed into him head-on while behind the wheel of a 2010 Honda Element that was traveling against traffic on the Turnpike, east of Red Road in Miramar, just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Prosecutor Ross Weiner said Perez was driving while impaired.

“At 4:45 a.m., three hours after the crash, she had a blood alcohol level of .112,” said prosecutor Ross Weiner.

Investigators said Perez also tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and OxyContin.

“Taking drugs and mixing them with alcohol and driving the wrong way for three miles is just a darn good reason to have somebody not be on the streets and possibly doing this again,” said Frank Urrutia, Ezequiel’s father.

Perez became emotional at times during her court appearance as she listened to Ezequiel’s parents’ pleas.

In the end, the judge told the victim’s mother and father that, while he is sympathetic to what they are going through, these are bondable offenses, and there is nothing he can do. He set Perez’s bond at $400,000.

Urrutia was an aspiring firefighter. In honor of him, his family partnered up with Miami Dade College Fire Academy and the Miami Dade College Foundation to create the Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship, which aims to support future firefighters who share Urrutia’s dedication to serving others.

Perez is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI causing property damage and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

