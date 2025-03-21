NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida International University graduate was honored in a special way, months after a tragic wrong-way crash.

The family of 23-year-old Ezequiel Urrutia partnered up with Miami Dade College Fire Academy and the Miami Dade College Foundation to keep the young grad’s dream alive.

In a heartfelt ceremony on Friday, the college presented the Zeke Urrutia Firefighter Scholarship to support future firefighters who share Urrutia’s dedication to serving others.

“This scholarship endowment will now give the opportunity to those who would like to become that hero, dedicate their life to the fire service, but maybe just didn’t have the financial ability to do that,” Miami Dade College North Campus President Fermin Vazquez.

Urrutia’s family said Ezequiel was a dedicated firefighter who lost his life too soon when a driver who was traveling against traffic crashed into his vehicle along the Turnpike in Miramar, Jan. 9.

College officials said the family is finding purpose in adversity.

“It reminds us of the fragility of life and how quickly time goes by,” said Miami-Dade College Foundation CEO Nelson Hincapie.

“To us here at Miami Dade College, it’s an honor and a pride to be able to say that we graduate heroes,” said Vazquez.

Speakers at the event highlighted Urrutia’s legacy left behind at the college.

“His loss was indeed a tragedy, one that shook all of us in the fire service, but his legacy, I can assure you, will never be forgotten,” said Chief Karls Paul-Noel, Director of Miami Dade College Fire Academy. “It reminds them that being a firefighter is about dedication, sacrifice and service to others — the very values that defined Zeke’s life.”

Zeke’s parents said their son believed saving lives was the most honorable calling one could have.

Now, with this scholarship, they hope his dream of saving lives continues through those who follow in his footsteps.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.