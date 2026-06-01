MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for real estate broker George Pino is underway this week, more than three years after a boat crash that claimed a teenage girl’s life and severely injured another.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Pino, who faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection of the 2022 Labor Day weekend wreck.

One hundred potential jurors stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez to determine whether Pino will spend several years behind bars.

“What jury selection is and must be is the only opportunity for us to get to know you well enough to determine if you are the right juror to sit as a juror in this particular case,” Tinkler Mendez told the potential jurors in court.

The 54-year-old defendant is accused of recklessly operating the boat that crashed. Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez was killed, and Katy Puig was left with life-altering injuries.

Before the jury selection process began, Tinkler Mendez determined statements made by Pino on the night of the crash can be used in court, denying the defense’s motion to exclude it.

The judge also decided to defer her decision on the defense’s motion to exclude mentions of underage drinking and photos of 61 empty containers found on board.

“Those two beers, even if we take him at his word, could have contributed to his lack of attention and to not see a gigantic steel channel marker,” said State Attorney Laura Adams.

“We have two eyewitnesses, one before the allision, one immediately after the allision, who provide testimony that Mr. Pino was not impaired, and so we ask the court if this was a factor in your decision that the court should treat as an undisputed fact that Mr. Pino was not alcohol impaired,” said Howard Srebnick, Pino’s attorney.

Pino’s defense in court last week had several other requests for Tinkler Mendez, including a motion to dismiss.

“The court is going to deny the defense’s motion to dismiss,” said Tinkler Mendez.

The defendant closed his eyes as the judge explained her decision to go to trial.

“There are issues for the jury to decide amid credibility determinations, and then apply the law as it exists to determine whether or not Mr. Pino’s conduct in this case rose to the type of recklessness to sustain a verdict,” said Tinkler Mendez.

Pino’s defense team also wanted the trial to be moved to either Palm Beach County or Orange County, citing extensive media coverage and its impact on potential jurors.

That motion was also denied by the judge Thursday afternoon.

“The extent of publicity, I don’t expect that to subside at all, and that’s going to be something that I believe and I’m hopeful that the way I make jury selection, that we will be able to select a jury,” said Tinkler Mendez.

State prosecutors presented their argument last week.

“It’s not that he had a higher duty of care, it’s that he became more reckless knowing that these factors were around him, and yet he decided to traverse that channel in the way that he did,” said Adams.

Pino’s defense team argued their client was not under the influence at the time of the tragedy, calling it a terrible accident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. William Thompson, the investigator who spoke with Pino after the crash, took the stand Thursday.

When an attorney asked him whether he observed signs that Pino was impaired, Thompson replied, “No, sir.”

Cecilia Pino, the defendant’s wide, also took the stand.

“Did you have alcohol that day prior to the boat crash happening?” asked Adams.

“I did,” sais Cecilia.

“Did your husband also drink alcohol that day?” asked Adams.

“I do not know,” said Cecilia.

While jury selection is now underway, Tinkler Mendez expects opening statements to be read on June 8.

If convicted, Pino could face up to 15 years in prison.

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