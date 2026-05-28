MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade judge denied a defendant’s legal team’s pre-trial motion to change the upcoming trial’s venue and to dismiss the manslaughter charges after hours-long back and forth among attorneys.

On Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez rejected both requests made by George Pino’s defense attorneys after listening to arguments from both sides.

With the decision made, Tinkler Mendez said attorneys will have an additional day, Monday, for another round of pre-trial motions before jury selection is set to begin on Monday afternoon.

During Thursday’s session inside the courtroom, attorneys sparred over what evidence should be allowed during Pino’s trial.

Pino is accused of manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection to a 2022 deadly boating crash that left a 17-year-old girl and injured others.

The courtroom was packed with both supporters of real estate mogul Pino and loved ones of the late Lucy Fernandez.

Earlier in the day, Pino’s legal team and state prosecutors made pre-trial motions to Tinkler Mendez. The defense argued on Thursday that anything Pino said to investigators in the moments after the tragic crash should be excluded from trial because he hadn’t been read his Miranda rights.

“But he [was] never read Miranda. It’s undisputed, before 8:59 p.m. when all these details came out,” said Howard Srebnick, Pino’s defense attorney. “The fact that Mr. Pino may have revealed information about the details of the accident without being specifically prompted to do so, I think, is irrelevant here.”

State prosecutors, however, maintain that investigators followed proper procedure following that crash, saying Pino was responsive and capable of understanding his rights, arguing he was never in custody.

“It has to be that somebody has been taken into custody or otherwise deprived of his freedom of action in any significant way. To the extent that the police brought him from this horrific scene where the boat had crashed and there’s good Samaritans and there’s kids that are injured and people being life flighted away, he’s not able to go wherever he wants, but that’s just the circumstance,” said State Attorney Laura Adams.

Another issue discussed in court on Thursday was Pino’s sobriety. His attorneys maintain that he was not under the influence at the time of the tragedy, calling it no more than a terrible accident.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer took the stand to discuss his assessment of Pino. Srebnick asked him if Pino had shown any signs of impairment.

“Smell and odor of alcohol of Mr. Pino?” said Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said FWC Lt. Billy Thompson.

“Did you observe bloodshot eyes on Mr. Pino?” asked Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said Thompson.

“Did you observe any glassy or watery eyes from Mr. Pino?” said Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said Thompson.

“Was his speech slurred?” said Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said Thompson.

“Did Mr. Pino appear unsteady on his feet to you?” said Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said Thompson.

“During your interactions with Mr. Pino, did you observe any signs that Mr. Pino was impaired by alcohol?” said Srebnick.

“No, sir,” said Thompson.

At another point, Pino’s wife, Cecilia Pino, briefly took the stand, where she doubled down when questioned about the issue of sobriety.

“Did you have alcohol that day prior to the boat crash happening?” asked Adams.

“I did,” said Cecilia.

“Did your husband also drink alcohol that day?” said Adams,

“I do not know,” said Cecilia.

The back-and-forth came a day after prosecutors showed body camera footage of Pino in the moments after the crash.

“The next thing I know, I hit the wave. I tried to swing and the right side of the boat, I mean the left side of the boat, hit the pilon,” said Pino on video.

Prosecutors said the video shows Pino was behind the wheel at the time of that deadly collision. His attorneys also want that evidence excluded.

As for Thursday’s court session, Tinkler Mendez predicted the trial would be “difficult.”

The judge expects opening statements to begin June 8.

Pino could face up to 15 years behind bars.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.