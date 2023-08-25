SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three weeks after George Pino, the driver of a 29-foot Robalo vessel, was charged with misdemeanors related to a 2022 Labor Day weekend boat crash, newly released photos have brought unsettling revelations for the families impacted by the tragedy.

The Miami Herald obtained images from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealing more than 60 cans and bottles of alcoholic beverages, including Bud Lights, Truly Hard Seltzers and Coronas, found aboard the vessel. Additionally, an empty Champagne bottle and a partly consumed liquor bottle were also discovered.

The incident took place during the 2022 Labor Day weekend when the boat collided with a channel marker in Biscayne Bay near the Upper Keys, resulting in the ejection of 12 passengers, including Pino and his wife.

Tragically, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and left 18-year-old Katy Puig permanently disabled. Both young women were seniors at Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Courtesy FWC via Miami Herald Courtesy FWC via Miami Herald

While initial incident summaries did not admit to alcohol consumption, further details emerged within the report. One of the girls on board mentioned consuming two to three alcoholic beverages and observing Pino consuming one as well.

FWC spokesperson Rodney Barreto noted that a thorough inspection of the vessel conducted a day after the crash revealed the hidden containers of alcohol that were not immediately visible at the scene. However, at the scene, no sobriety test was administered to Pino by state investigators.

“The law does not enable our officers to compel a blood draw or breath test without probable cause,” Barreto told The Miami Herald in a statement. “No one admitted in interviews to consuming alcohol.”

The family of Lucy Fernandez expressed frustration and skepticism following the release of the report and Pino’s charges.

“It is insulting to our family, who has had no choice but to accept the consequences of the accident, to now also be forced to accept the numerous inconsistencies refuted by the FWC report,” the family said in a statement after the reports and Pino’s charges came out.

Pino currently faces two misdemeanor charges that, if proven, could result in up to 60 days in jail for each count. Additionally, fines or probation time may be imposed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.