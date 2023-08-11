NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges were filed against a prominent Miami real estate broker who is accused of causing a boat crash in Boca Chita that claimed the life of a young woman and injured several others on Labor Day of 2022.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 52-year-old George Pino with two counts of careless operation of a vessel causing death and serious bodily injury, which are second-degree misdemeanors.

Pino was at the helm of a 29-foot boat with his wife and 12 teenage girls on board when the vessel collided with a channel marker near the Upper Keys in Biscayne Bay.

Everyone on board was ejected on impact.

Good Samaritan Pedro Fernandez spoke with 7News about the incident during a phone interview.

“We board a girl, I start doing some CPR, talking with 911,” he said, “and she caught a lot water. For me, she was doing good, but she was unconscious.”

Seventeen-year-old Luciana Fernandez died at the scene.

“The whole class is grieving right now, like really deeply,” said a classmate of the victim. “She was just like a ray of sunshine.”

At Fernandez’s high school graduation in May, her parents walked the stage in her honor.

“It was a very moving moment, but it was also heartbreaking to know the reality of what has happened,” said Meli Fernandez, the victim’s mother.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the victim’s family told The Miami Herald, “The Fernandezes are devastated and distraught with the findings and conclusions of the report.”

Another teenager, Katy Puig, was permanently disabled by the injuries she suffered that day.

Puig and Fernandez were both seniors at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“The girls and the faculty and staff are very affected by it,” said Sister Carmen Fernandez, president of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

The families of the victims reacted on Friday to the state attorney’s decision to charge Pino.

A lawyer for Puig’s parents told The Miami Herald the couple is “outraged,” calling the charges a “slap on the wrist.”

The Puigs had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pino back in March. They claim officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were unwilling to test Pino’s blood alcohol levels right after the crash, signaling reports there were several empty alcohol bottles inside the boat at the time of the crash.

However, in a statement released on Friday, The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office stated that Pino “was not impaired by drugs or alcohol while operating the vessel,” adding that this “limited the criminal charges applicable to the circumstances of this incident.”

In a statement to The Miami Herald, attorneys for Pino responded to the state attorney’s decision, saying, “The FWC and the State Attorney’s Office have conclusively confirmed this was not an alcohol-related accident. Multiple witnesses observed that another boat created an extra-large wake, causing a loss of control.”

Attorneys for Pino said the family is devastated, and they have already pledged their life savings to help the victims, adding that “they continue to pray every day for each person and family that was involved.”

A spokesperson for Fernandez’s parents told The Miami Herald that they need some time to gather their thoughts, adding that they are devastated and distraught over the findings by FWC and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

