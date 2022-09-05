SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after a boat collided with a pole near Boca Chita, injuring 11 people, one of victims has died at the hospital.

According to Mary Ross Agosta, director of communications of Archdiocese of Miami, students from Our Lady of Lourdes School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart were involved in the incident.

On Monday, 7News sources confirmed that one person, a senior from Our Lady of Lourdes, died from their injuries caused by the collision.

The incident happened on Sunday when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck, at around 6:45 p.m.

One victim was unaccounted for but was eventually located.

First responders brought the victims to Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade, and from there, paramedics transported them to area hospitals.

MDFR officials said three of the victims were airlifted.

“Police arrived first and pulled the people out of the water,” said MDFR Capt. Juan Garrandes. “Some that were critical were taken to Elliot Key Island where rescue landed and transported some critical patients before we got there.”

7News cameras captured crews wheeling a female patient out of a rescue helicopter moments after it landed at Jackson South Medical Center. She was listed in critical condition.

MDFR officials said six of the victims suffered minor injuries. They were checked out by crews at the marina.

Authorities have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

