SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials have described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island that left nearly a dozen people injured.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck at around 6:45 p.m., Sunday.

Initial reports state a boat with around a dozen people on board collided with some sort of pole.

First responders brought the victims to Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade, and from there, paramedics airlifted three patients to area hospitals and transported the rest by ground.

7News cameras captured crews wheeling one of the patients out of a rescue helicopter moments after it landed at Jackson South Medical Center.

Back at Black Point Marina, people who appeared to be family members spoke with first responders.

MDFR officials said six of the victims suffered minor injuries. They were checked out by crews at the marina.

Authorities have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

