SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Praying through pain, friends and classmates came together in grief and sadness as the sun rose days after a student was killed during a boating collision.

It was an emotional and difficult time for all of those who knew and loved 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

The sound of the wind and waves were heard at Matheson Hammock as dozens of students stood in silence and in grief, Tuesday morning.

“It’s like losing a sister,” said a student.

Students comforted each other as they tried to cope with the loss of the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior. “Just the presence of goodness, kindness, like a good, genuine soul,” said Alexandra Diaz, a theology teacher.

“She was always faith-oriented, and you knew her, the way she lived, she lived by her faith,” said Beatrice Nunez, a student.

Fernandez and 13 others were in a boating crash just before 7 p.m near Boca Chita Key, Sunday night.

The boat carried several of her classmates and other girls from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart when it crashed into some sort of pole in the water.

Several of them were injured with four airlifted to the hospital.

The entire school rallied around Fernandez’s loved ones and prayed for the victims, Monday night.

Prayers continued at Carrollton where a mass was held as well.

Remembering the beautiful life of Lucy Fernandez, remembering our friends, hear our prayers at the hospital Mia Rodriguez, Katy Puig, and remembering our sisters at Lourdes for going on the same journey today,” said a speaker.

The support extended beyond the two schools as students from Christopher Columbus High School, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Immaculata-La Salle High School and Westminster Christian School were among those to pay tribute at the emotional gathering.

A picture was posted on Lourdes’ Instagram page with the caption that read “No doubt this blue light in the sky is our girl. Rest in peace, Lucy.”

Many described Fernandez as a ray of sunshine, which is how they will remember her.

The others that were injured remain in the hospital.

Officials are currently investigating the boat crash.

