MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video obtained by 7News shows an officer making a tough takedown two years after suffering a leg injury in a friendly fire incident.

Officer Fabio Bolanos still had shrapnel in his leg after being shot by another officer when he made the arrest of a suspected scooter thief on March 10.

From tracking the suspect via a drone to chasing him on foot, the impressive run was on multiple fronts.

The South Beach bust can be seen on body camera footage, showing the suspect who is accused of boosting a motor scooter.

“I know exactly who you are,” said an officer in bodycam footage.

Miguel Cotto is a repeat Miami Beach arrestee featured first on 7News for a run from pursuing cops, who tracked him with a drone as he zooms off the MacArthur Causeway onto Fifth Street.

Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez shared his thoughts with 7News at the time.

“He thinks he gets away by going into the Flamingo Park neighborhood,” said Fernandez.

Despite ditching his bike and bailing on foot, Cotto eventually was caught near Seventh and Michigan by one battle-tested cop.

In 2024, Officer Fabio Bolanos was accidentally shot by a fellow cop.

“I’ve been shot in the left calf,” said Bolanos at the time.

That incident happened on the Venetian Causeway while responding to a call of a suspicious man on the bridge.

The wounded Balanos told his wife he loves her before he was taken to the hospital.

“I’m okay, though. Alright, babe? I love you,” said Bolanos.

Two years since then, Bolanos still has bullet fragments in his leg.

The wound on his left calf can be seen as he stands over the suspect. Despite that injury, he managed to catch up to Cotto.

“Don’t [expletive] drop,” said an officer.

At one point, another officer even praised Bolanos’ effort in the pursuit.

“Oh, you’re a beast,” said an officer.

Cotto continued to deny that he stole the bike, but he was hit with several charges.

“It’s not stolen, man,” said Cotto.

An officer scolds Cotto in his patrol vehicle.

“But stop running from the [expletive] police every time they get behind you bro,” said an officer.

Cotto had his grand theft charge dropped, but remains in jail for several other felony charges.

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