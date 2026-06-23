MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miramar Police sergeant has bonded out of jail and placed on administrative leave after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him in connection with a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, authorities said.

Devarious Holloway surrendered to authorities on Monday. The 32-year-old was charged with battery and criminal mischief causing $200 or less in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said Holloway and the victim had been in a dating relationship for about two years when an argument erupted at the victim’s home on Friday.

According to the affidavit, the victim told deputies Holloway contacted her and asked her to come outside.

When she did, the two began discussing the status of their relationship.

Deputies said Holloway later entered the residence, where he threw the victim’s cellphone, pushed her onto a couch.

According to the arrest report, Holloway then struck her on the bottom lip with a closed fist, and kicked the victim while questioning the status of their relationship.

The victim reported injuries including a cut to her lip, bruising to her leg and redness to her chest, investigators said.

The affidavit states the victim later retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. Holloway allegedly kicked the door, damaging the frame, while continuing to argue with her.

Authorities said Holloway left the residence but later returned, where another confrontation occurred before he left the property.

The victim later went to the sheriff’s office Northside station and filled a report on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, Holloway surrendered at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Following his arrest, the Miramar Police Department confirmed Holloway is a sergeant with the agency and said he has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Department acknowledges the matter referenced and has initiated a thorough administrative review in accordance with established departmental procedures. Sergeant Holloway has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review,” the department said in a statement.

The department said the review was launched after it was notified by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office of the off-duty incident.

“The Miramar Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct, and will address this matter through the appropriate channels,” the statement said.

Holloway was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2024, and has been a member of the police force for nine years.

7News cameras captured Holloway walking out of jail. He had no comment.

A judge has ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Holloway will remain on paid leave from the Miramar Police Department.

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