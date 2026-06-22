NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami teenager is facing a first-degree murder charge after investigators said he fatally stabbed his stepfather inside the family’s home early Saturday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Andres Gonzalez, 18, as taken into custody after deputies responding to a domestic violence call found the victim unresponsive near the front door of a residence on Northeast 148th Street, an arrest affidavit states.

Authorities said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, the victim was Gonzalez’s stepfather and had been asleep in the dining area of the home before the attack.

Investigators said surveillance footage from inside the residence showed Gonzalez adjusting the angle of interior cameras before the killing.

A search warrant executed at the home led to the recovery of several items investigators described as evidence, including a knife, sword and ax that allegedly had blood on them.

Gonzalez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with first-degree murder.

During a bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause and ordered him held without bond.

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