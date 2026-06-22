MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital in Miami Gardens.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 5th Place when a car struck a man who was kneeling in the road.

According to police, the driver stopped and yelled to witnesses to call police and then drove off.

Officials said the victim was rushed to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-tips.

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