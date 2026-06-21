HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Wicked weather caused a canopy to collapse after a line of thunderstorms in Hollywood.

There was cabana chaos at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino after a metal structure flew into the air.

The vibes were high around 7 p.m. on Saturday at Daer Nightclub when wicked winds sent one of the cabana frames off one of the rooftops down to the crowded pool below.

Crowds rushed in to try to free the people underneath as others helped those injured by the freak accident.

In total, Seminole cops told 7News that five people were taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.

Wind gusts from the storm were estimated at 35 to 50 miles per hour.

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