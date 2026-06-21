WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials reopened several roads as fire crews continue to battle four major brush fires in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said one of the blazes, the Quarry Fire, has consumed nearly 19,000 acres with a 97% containment, while the other one has burned more than 1,600 acres with a 75% contaiment.

The third fire, referred to as the Correction Fire, has ignited more than 120 acres and is 0% contained, as of early Sunday morning.

All lanes between Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail are now open, and all lanes on Florida’s Turnpike from Okeechobee Road to Northwest 41st Street have reopened.

With the roads reopened, residents are now allowed to return home.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies urge drivers to check for road closures.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.