MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police involved shooting happened in Miami Shores after officials said a man was armed and dangerous.

An injured man was lying in the middle of Biscayne Boulevard on Sunday afternoon after an officer opened fire, and a few feet away from the man was a sword-like weapon.

Video posted to Only in Dade showed paramedics preparing to take the man to the hospital.

A witness on the scene described the incident.

“I heard commotion and came outside, and apparently somebody had a machete,” said a witness.

According to Miami Shores police, the man had two large edged weapons and caused a disturbance at a car dealership on 88th and Biscayne.

The man had already been spotted at a liquor store down the street, but apparently didn’t cause any problems there.

However, near the intersection of 86th and Biscayne, they encountered the man using the weapon, and an officer fired.

The shooting left the man injured in the middle of traffic.

Minutes later, Biscayne was shut down and blocked by police tape as crime scene investigators tried to piece together the entire incident.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

As of Sunday night, Biscayne has reopened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

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