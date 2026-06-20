FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Tartan Army, also known as Scottish soccer fans, arrived in South Florida ahead of Scotland’s match against Brazil for the World Cup.

They’ve been showing up and showing out for the Scotland national football team, who will be playing in Miami Stadium on Wednesday.

Now that the Tartan Army has begun its invasion of South Florida, the party begins with bagpipes and kilts.

“No Scotland, no party,” said a Scottish soccer fan.

“Scots don’t take too kindly to the sun a lot of them, but I’m sure everyone’s going to enjoy it,” said a Scottish soccer fan.

7News spoke to some of the Tartan Army who are hoping for a draw against Brazil so Scotland can keep their chances high of advancing to the round of 32 for the first time.

“You got to be confident because without any hope, what’s the point in going?” said a Scottish soccer fan.

Brazil is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over Haiti on Friday night.

“We’re better than Brazil,” said Cameron Smyth, part of the Tartan Army.

In Boston, the Tartan Army took over the city during Scotland’s World Cup matches against Haiti and Morocco, and even drank all the beer at different bars.

“Boston was insane. I can’t wait for Miami,” said Sean Downie, part of the Tartan Army. “We drank Boston dry. I think Miami doesn’t know what’s about to hit it.”

“We’re hoping Miami is going to be better,” said a Scottish soccer fan.

Now that they’re in South Florida, they’re looking for three things: drinks, a good time, and a win.

“Beer,” said a Scottish soccer fan.

“We’re going to the game against Brazil, and then we’re going to Space Miami, come on,” said a Scottish soccer fan. “I think Scotland going to win 3-0. Let’s go Scotland.”

“3-1 Scotland,” said a Scottish soccer fan.

Leading up to the match, the Tartan Army has its eyes set on loanDepot Park, as many Scottish supporters will pack the stands at the Marlins game on Monday night.



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