MIAMI (WSVN) - When the Scottish fans arrive in Miami days before a thrilling game against Brazil, South Floridians are in for a wild couple of days.

The Tartan Army, consisting of thousands of Scottish fans, is charging into the Sunshine State.

Fans are expected to meet up at Ball and Chain in Little Havana, a Cuban-style restaurant renowned for its high-energy filled with music and dancing, before marching to loanDepot Park for a Marlins game against the Rangers next week.

“The Cubans will be playing music, the Scots will play the music, and it’s gonna be rock and rolling. On that day, everybody will be Scottish in Miami,” said Greg Sim, part of the Tartan Army.

The Scots will wear a kilt, also known as the cornerstone of Scottish national dress and a celebrated symbol of Celtic heritage, with immense pride.

Their migration to South Florida comes days after they traveled to Boston’s Fenway Park for the team’s first two games and turned the city into a massive bash.

“People have been so great with us, people inviting us back to their homes to celebrate with them, people in America are great,” said McLachlan, a Scottish soccer fan.

But the Scots aren’t solely bringing passion and energy to the game. South Floridians are no strangers to Brazilian culture, with the samba and unmatched passion, Brazilians are sure to turn it up for this FIFA World Cup.

The Tartan Army will make their presence known starting on Monday as they bring Scottish flags, pride on their sleeves, and kilts.

As their motto says, “No Scotland, no party. Without us, you’re not going to have a party,” said Sim.

Scotland will face Brazil on June 24 in Miami Stadium.

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