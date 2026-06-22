MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury has found the prominent real estate developer George Pino not guilty on all charges in connection to a deadly 2022 boat crash.

Pino was facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and vessel homicide.

The jury decision came just under two hours after they began deliberating on Monday afternoon.

The 2022 Labor Day weekend wreck killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and seriously injured Katy Puig.

Closing arguments took place early Monday afternoon, where prosecutors argued that Pino should be held responsible for the crash, while the defense argued that the crash was a tragic accident.

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