MIAMI (WSVN) - Closing arguments have begun in the trial of George Pino, the prominent real estate developer accused in connection to a deadly 2022 boat crash.

The mogul’s fate will be in the hands of a jury, in the trial over the Labor Day weekend wreck that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez.

But before deliberations begin, state prosecutors delivered closing statements, Monday morning, with defense attorneys set to deliver their closing arguments after a lunch break.

The defense argues the crash was a tragic accident, whereas prosecutors believe Pino should be held responsible.

“The meat of it will be for me to address the manslaughter instruction, the vessel homicide instruction, and the request for an instruction on the navigational rules,” said MIami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marissa Tinkler Mendez.

The crash happened near Boca Chita Key where, prosecutors said, Pino’s boat hit a channel marker.

It has been an emotional trial from the start, as Pino was overcome with emotion in court, gasping for air and ultimatley suffering a medical emergency.

When testimony resumed, the emotions continued to run high.

“It was just a little head bobbing by the boat,” said Pino’s wife Cecilia.

Cecilia struggled to get the words out as she took the stand and tried to recall that fatal crash.

“I remember asking again, ‘Who is missing? Who is missing?’ And that’s when they told me that Lucy was missing,” she said.

Survivors also testified, including Lucy’s friends who were on the boat at the time of the crash.

“Tell us about the speed of the boat,” said defense attorney Jeanelle Gomez.

“I don’t remember it feeling it going any faster than our past trips,” said Natalia Reed.

“Did you refresh your recollection? You in fact did see Mr. Pino on the floor, bleeding?” said Gomez.

“Yes,” said Carolina Monterrey.

Wednesday, Pino chose not to take the stand in his own defense.

“I do not wish to testify,” said Pino.

The defense rested its case shortly after.

Prosecutors then called Lucy’s father, Andres Fernandez, to the stand as a rebuttal witness.

“Did you have any plans to go out to the sandbar on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022?” said prosecutor Laura Adams.

“No,” said Andres.

“But you did?” said Adams.

“But I did,” said Andres.

“And why did you go?” said Adams.

“Because Lucy asked me to go,” said Andres.

Another passenger, Katy Puig, was permanently injured in the crash.

Her father testified about who his daughter was before that day.

“She was an incredible athlete,” said Katy’s father Rudy.

A trial filled with grief and pain will head toward a decision this week.

The jury will soon decide whether it was a tragic accident or a crime.

Pino faces charges of vessel homicide and manslaughter, each holding a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars.

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