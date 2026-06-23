FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crowds of Scottish soccer fans brought a boatload of fun to Fort Lauderdale, turning it into a little piece of Scotland ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup match against Brazil.

Supporters, known as the Tartan Army, spent Tuesday enjoying some of South Florida’s top attractions, including a festive trip aboard the Jungle Queen riverboat.

7News cameras captured cheerful fans chanting “No Scotland, No Party” as they mingled among other hyped fans.

“Come on, Scotland, let’s go!” said a young fan.

The fans, many dressed in kilts and waving Scotland flags, made it clear that they came ready to celebrate.

“We’re in Miami—the whole Tartan Army. We’re here to take over. Let’s go!” said a fan.

The riverboat took fans through downtown Fort Lauderdale, where Scottish-themed decorations and entertainment greeted them.

“We’re going to go all through downtown [Fort Lauderdale]. They got all their flags hanging up. They got bagpipers waiting downtown for us to drive by,” said a fan.

As evidenced by the past few days, these Scottish fans know how to have a good time.

“Drink lots of beer,” said a fan when asked how they were going to celebrate.

“Double vodka and a beer, just to keep it going. This is the day before [the match against Brazil], so we gotta go easy,” said another fan with a laugh.

The celebration on the water came on the eve of Scotland’s World Cup showdown against Brazil at Miami Stadium.

Confidence among supporters on the riverboat was high.

“We will win, we will win!” said a fan.

“We are going to beat Brazil 5-0. Brazil doesn’t know what’s coming to them,” said a fan.

Others said it was Scotland’s revenge tour.

“Brazil knocked us out 28 years ago from the World Cup. It’s revenge, we’re coming back, and we’re going to win,” said a fan.

From the docks of Bahia Mar to the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, the celebration was impossible to miss as thousands of miles from Scotland, fans came together, united by their love of country and their hope of seeing their home country make World Cup history.

“We want to bring joy everywhere we go. It’s the number one plan,” said a fan.

“It’s so special coming to America—the World Cup. First game [against Brazil] in 28 years,” said another fan.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the fans were returning from their second voyage across Fort Lauderdale. Fans say that while Brazilians at Miami Stadium may outnumber them, they are confident they can make more noise.

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