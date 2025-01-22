MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured the chaotic moment when a Miami Beach police officer shot a fellow officer on the Venetian Causeway.

The friendly fire occurred in March 2024 when Officer Fabio Bolanos responded to a scene where his coworker, officer Shenaqua Stringer, was struggling with a possibly armed suspect.

Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows Bolanos getting out of his police cruiser and trying to grab the suspect.

“Get on the ground now!” Stringer yells at the suspect.

But an accidental bullet pops off from Stringer’s gun and hits Bolanos in the lower leg.

The officer begins moaning in pain as blood begins to stain the floor.

Stringer quickly reacting to what BLANK had done, quickly informed dispatchers.

“I have an officer down on the Venetian. He’s shot in the leg,” said Stringer.

“Oooohhhh!” said the wounded Bolanos. “Ahhhhhh! Ahhh.”

The body camera footage also picked up the suspect’s comments on what just occurred.

“You (expletive) up!”

According to a memo from the State Attorney’s Office, despite the initial calls about the suspect being possibly armed, “the item reported to possibly be a small revolver or firearm was in fact a metallic lighter.”

The memo added that the accidental shooter, Stringer, did not have her body-worn camera activated at the time of the shooting.

As they wait for police to arrive, Stringer puts her focus on the suspect.

“Hey, the blood’s dripping on me. Please!” said the suspect.

“[Expletive] Put your hands behind your back! Now!” said Stringer.

With a fresh bullet wound and unbearable pain, Bolanos helps hold down the suspect while at the same time needing medical help.

Bolanos urged Stringer to make the arrest quickly and turn her attention to his wounded leg.

“Hurry up, because I need a tourniquet!” said Bolanos.

“I know. Hold on,” said Stringer.

As he waited, he himself made a call through his radio.

“1125, I’ve been shot in the left calf,” said Bolanos.

And reiterated the need for medical help from Stringer.

“Hey, I need a tourniquet!” said Bolanos. “Put a tourniquet on my leg!

The City of Miami cops arrived a short time later.

“We got an officer shot on the beach,” said a Miami Police Officer.

The responding officers immediately got into rescue mode to help save their fellow officers.

“What’s your name, bro?” said the Miami Police Officer.

“Fabio,” said Bolanos.

“Alright, Fabio, I got you,” said the Miami Police Officer. “You’re gonna be all right. You’re gonna be all right.”

That officer quickly gave orders to get the wounded officer to the nearest hospital.

“Let’s put him in the car and take him! Let’s get him in the car!”

Officers quickly place Bolanos in the cruiser and head to the hospital.

“[Expletive] That hurts! [Laughter]” said Bolanos while inside the cruiser.

The bumpy ride added to the already horrible pain the officer was feeling.

“You’re good,” said the Miami Police Officer.

Despite the pain, it is clear what was on Bolanos’ mind as he headed to the hospital.

“Hey, can I borrow your phone, so I can call my wife, tell her I’m gonna be all right?” said Bolanos.

“Yeah,” said the Miami Police Officer.

“Hey. I’m OK, OK? I got shot in the leg. I’m OK though, they’re taking me to Ryder Trauma right now. I’m OK, though. Alright, babe? I love you,” said Bolanos.

With bullet fragments still in his leg, 7News is told that Bolanos has returned to his job.

7News police sources also said that Bolanos and his legal has notified the city that he could be taking legal action soon.

The State Attorney’s Office said there wasn’t evidence to prove any criminal charges.

An internal affairs investigation remains ongoing.

