MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several witnesses are speaking out after a police pursuit that began in Miramar ended with a person jumping into a lake and taken into custody in Miami Lakes.

According to Miramar Police Department officials, officers located a truck of interest in the area of County Line Road and Northwest 69th Avenue.

After attempting to perform a traffic stop, the driver did not comply and fled the area.

Miramar Police worked with multiple law enforcement agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami Gardens Police, and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to find the suspect.

The vehicle was eventually stopped in Miami Lakes, where the driver attempted to flee on foot.

That’s when this group of witnesses were involved. They were in the middle of a birthday party when they noticed a man jumping into a nearby lake.

“Saw him jump in here and he was underneath the dock hiding,” said a family member.

The Valdes family then spotted the man.

“My mother in law saw this man coming up the stairs right here,” said Jessica Valdes. “She said ‘What are you doing?’ So he takes off and goes down to the dock….he had a mask on, a black mask, he takes it off, grabs the end of that post and slides into the water. And what he was doing, he was hiding underneath the dock so they wouldn’t see him. And the cop comes and jumps over this, he tried to grab him and ‘What did I do, what did I do?'”

Video captures an officer running through the Valdes’ home to capture the suspect and take him into custody.

“He didn’t get out of the water, climbed back up and fled so we let the cop through the house to get to the front and they finally dropped him over there with a Taser,” said Valdes.

According to Miramar Police, the driver has been charged with fleeing and eluding. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The driver’s identity has not been released as of late Tuesday evening.

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