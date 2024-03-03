MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police officer triggered trouble after, investigators said, she accidentally shot a fellow officer while responding to a call on the Venetian Causeway.

Cellphone video captured the dramatic aftermath of an arrest gone wrong, early Saturday afternoon.

“! need a tourniquet!” the injured officer is heard saying.

According to Miami Beach Police, the officers involved were responding to a “be on the lookout” from a neighboring agency of a possibly armed subject walking along the Venetian Causeway.

They may have been pursuing a possibly armed subject, but it was one of the officers who ended up taking a bullet.

Jeremy Mohler, who is visiting South Florida for the weekend, said he saw the incident unfold just after 12:30 p.m.

“I heard the gunshot. I was like 10 feet away, I was right there,” he said. “Police SUV kind of following a guy walking down the street, and the man, older gentleman, had a big backpack. He was kind of yelling at the cop.”

As the Miami Beach Police officers followed in the SUV, Mohler said, the situation suddenly became very intense.

“[The officer] jumped out of the car, pulled her gun and ran at him,” said Mohler. “It looked like the cop shot at the person, and it hit the other cop.”

Fellow officers responded shortly after and rendered aid to the injured officer.

“His leg was bleeding out a lot, and they took him off in an ambulance,” said Mohler.

Paramedics rushed the injured officer to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. Officials said his injury was not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, the subject was taken into custody for questioning.

Officers shut down all lanes of traffic on the causeway for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said it had nothing to do with spring break.

