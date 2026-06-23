The search is underway for a missing man from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said Lehendrick McNair was last seen in the 10500 block of Southwest 149th Terrace on June 13.

The 23-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray jeans.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy K. Fernandez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u307338@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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