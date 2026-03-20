MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police caught a reckless motorcycle thief, thanks in part to their drone surveillance system, which allowed them to spot and track the suspect.

According to Miami Beach Police, their surveillance drone helped them track a repeat offender who took a dangerous drive on a stolen motorcycle on March 10.

The incident began when the drone recognized the motorcycle’s license plate as matching one reported stolen.

“The [License Plate Recognition] notices a tag, alerts a real-time intelligence center,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

In the drone footage, the motorcycle is spotted approaching the beach, alerting officers on the ground of its location.

“Very quickly gets over the MacArthur Causeway, identifies the motorcycle as it’s making its way into the city. They’re able to communicate then with the officers on the ground,” said Fernandez.

Once officers on the street were notified of the suspect’s location, the man began driving erratically to lose them.

“Going into the opposite direction of traffic, against traffic, ends up on a sidewalk. He thinks he gets away by going into the Flamingo Park neighborhood, going down through alleys, and then eventually drops his motorcycle, cuts through an apartment building,” said Fernandez.

Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel on Collins Avenue, said his surveillance system on a building near Jefferson Avenue captured the suspect ditching the motorcycle in a nearby alley during his desperate attempt to flee cops.

“I checked my cameras, captured the footage,” said Novick.

A short time later, cops surrounded the suspect.

Novick credited the effectiveness of the department’s drone system for detecting the stolen motorcycle and assisting officers in tracking down the suspect before he could make a getaway.

“Getting captured. Miami Beach Police do it again with this amazing technology,” said Novick.

During a commission meeting earlier in the week, Fernandez broke down the same drone footage for his fellow commissioners to celebrate the technology’s effectiveness.

“Thinks he’s getting away, but no, he didn’t. There are our officers taking him down,” said Fernandez as he broke down the drone footage for his fellow commissioners during a commission meeting.

While speaking with 7News, Fernandez added that this technology has proved fruitful at an especially busy time of year for the city, when thousands of tourists pass through the beach for spring break.

“Especially during high-impact weekends like these,” said Fernandez.

The suspect was later identified as 47-year-old Miguel Cotto.

Cotto faces a slew of charges, including grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding authorities, and resisting arrest.

The 47-year-old remains parked behind bars as of late Friday afternoon.

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