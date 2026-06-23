HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after a 30-year-old woman washed up on the Hollywood Beach shore deceased, investigators are making a plea to the public.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are working to piece together the final moments of Kellie Melinda Williams’ life after she was found dead on June 3 by two fisherman.

“Kellie is believed to have entered Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. that day and entered the ocean through Beach Access One,” said FWC Ofc. George Reynaud.

Detectives said Williams may have been snorkeling or diving before her death as she had a floating dive flag with her and was wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

“Tips can be reported anonymously,” said Reynaud.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“FWC investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 10:30 am and 1 p.m. who may have witnessed an incident involving her or has information about vessels operating in that area up to approximately one mile off shore to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline,” said Reynaud.

Williams, who is originally from California, moved to South Florida to work as a flight attendant for American Airlines. But while her job was in the sky, her social media presence shows that she loved to be in the water.

As the 30-year-old’s family mourns her loss, FWC hopes one detail, or one tip, can help bring some answers.

“FWC continues to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Kellie Williams during this difficult time,” said Reynaud.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922.

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