FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters hit the pavement in Fort Lauderdale this holiday weekend to tell state leaders that they oppose orders to remove rainbow crosswalks.

7News cameras captured demonstrators waving Pride flags and holding up colorful rainbow signs along Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday morning.

“They are trying to erase the LGBTQ-plus community,” said protester Karen Matroni.

One sign mentioned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It read, “Don’t let DeSantis the Devil remove God’s rainbow.”

Saturday’s protest comes just over a week after the Florida Department of Transportation ordered municipalities to remove pavement art related to social, political, or ideological messages, or risk losing state funding.

The majority of these cities, including Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Key West, have been opposing the state’s order to erase a painted pride flag and other street art.

“We aren’t gonna stand for it. We are Floridians, we are LGBTQ-plus,” said Matroni.

“I am raising children here, and I want them to feel loved and accepted, and I want their friends to feel loved and accepted, especially any trans children who live in our community. We have to continue to fight and protect them at all costs,” said protester Hillary Dougherty.

The Progress Pride flag near Sebastian Street and A1A is one of the street markings that FDOT officials said must be removed by this coming Thursday.

“There is absolutely no way we’re gonna go without a fight and force people to go back into a closet,” said Dougherty.

The crosswalks have been a symbol of inclusion. There’s a similar crosswalk in the heart of South Beach’s entertainment district, at the intersection of 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

City and state leaders held a news conference on Thursday steps away from this rainbow crosswalk ago in hopes of pushing back.

“What we are seeing today is not about traffic signals or crosswalk paint. It is about erasure,” said Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones.

“We celebrate all diversity in Miami Beach. We will need to protect our crosswalk in our city,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

While the clock is ticking, FDOT crews erased the rainbow crosswalk in front of a memorial honoring the 49 people killed in the 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

DeSantis said the removals stem from a state law he signed into action. A June memo from FDOT leaders pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings.

In the public comment section of a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, an opponent of the rainbow crosswalks told Mayor Dean Trantalis that it’s best to just follow the law.

“I warned when you did this, and I think this is what you wanted, Mayor Dean, you wanted to provoke, and right now, you’re going to have to remove these flags. It’s just the law,” said the man to boos and scattered applause.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners voted to appeal FDOT’s removal order.

Alfredo Olvera, president of the Dolphin Democrats, told 7News the state’s justification doesn’t add up.

“They start chipping away at communities,” he said.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.