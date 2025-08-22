FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after the Florida Department of Transportation removed Orlando’s rainbow crosswalk, state officials have ordered Fort Lauderdale to do the same.

The latest development in the ongoing fight over rainbow crosswalks in the Sunshine State has prompted responses from city leaders, state officials and residents.

Speaking with 7News at Shoppes of Wilton Manors on Thursday, local resident Rob Millerick expressed his opposition on the removal orders from the state.

“It’s just frustrating, and it’s really disheartening,” he said.

Millerick’s comment comes after the City of Fort Lauderdale received a letter from FDOT ordering the removal of painted crosswalks at four locations across the city, with a deadline of Sept. 4, or they could lose state funding.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis did not mince words when asked Friday about FDOT’s order.

“This is a very transparent attempt to try to eliminate the visibility of the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Trantalis said he’ll comply with state law, adding that some of the colored crosswalks that FDOT is referring to aren’t LGBTQ-related.

The mayor nevertheless wants to protect the Pride flag painted on Sebastian Street between A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

“The rainbow flag that’s painted on Fort Lauderdale Beach is not at an intersection. It’s not a crosswalk, it’s a very isolated section of the street where the gay community is known to congregate,” he said.

The directive comes from a June memo, with FDOT leaders prohibiting surface art on crosswalks or sidewalks associated with political ideologies.

The directive is not just hitting Fort Lauderdale. Miami Beach received the same notice Thursday for its crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Some city leaders there are pushing back as well.

“People from around the world come to Miami Beach because we are a beacon of safety, of inclusivity, and that’s what that rainbow sidewalk symbolizes,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

While the clock is ticking for Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, Delray Beach and Key West, Orlando’s rainbow crosswalk, located in front of a memorial honoring the victims of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, was painted over by FDOT overnight Thursday.

In response to criticism, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to social media to write, “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

For those to whom it matters most, they’re hoping the pushback keeps these crosswalks in place.

“What about a rainbow do you care so much? It’s not the rainbow; it’s what it means to people and the people that it means something to,” said Millerick.

Trantalis said he is going to recommend filing an appeal. State officials said cities will be responsible for the costs of repainting or remove these crosswalks.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.