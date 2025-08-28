FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale city commissioners voted to file appeal against the Florida Department of Transportation, as the controversy surrounding an order to remove rainbow crosswalks across the state continues to grow.

Wednesday night’s vote came after dozens of people packed the meeting of city leaders to speak out on the Pride crosswalks.

“You can’t take those colors away,” a woman sang during the public comment section.

The majority of people who weighed in during the public comment section opposed the state’s order to erase a painted Pride flag and other street art.

“It’s hateful, and it’s hurtful, hurting, to those of us in the LGBTQ community,” said a man.

“They started this fight, be we are all together now, and we are determined to finish it,” said a woman to loud cheers.

The evening featured repeated calls to city leaders to join in on the pushback.

“File the lawsuit,” said a man.

The Progress Pride flag near Sebastian Street and A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach is one of four street markings FDOT officials said must be removed by Sept. 4, or the city risks losing state funding.

The other three markings aren’t LGBTQ-related. City officials said all are on city-owned roads.

Alfredo Olvera, president of the Dolphin Democrats, told 7News the government may not stop at crosswalks.

“Next thing, other than a crosswalk, will be marriage equality and so on, so we have to speak up when we can,” said Alfredo Olvera, president on the Dolphin Democrats.

While the clock is ticking for Fort Lauderdale, the fallout continues over last week’s removal of the rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando. The memorial honors the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 massacre.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the removals stem from a state law he signed into action. A june memo from FDOT leaders pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings and banned surface art tied to political ideologies.

One man who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting echoed a similar sentiment to Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

“I warned when you did this, and I think this is what you wanted, Mayor Dean, you wanted to provoke, and right now, you’re going to have to remove these flags. It’s just the law,” said a man to boos and scattered applause.

The governor defended the directive during a news conference held Wednesday and called out cities who are pushing back.

“I know Key West is coming up, Delray Beach. There may be one or two others who basically just said, “We’re not going to comply’ or whatever,'” he said. “Guys, we’re going to get it done. We’re going to follow the law, and so, you can do it the easy way, you can do it the hard way.”

Late Wednesday night, city commissioners in Fort Lauderdale voted to push back and file an appeal and ability to take legal action.

In Miami Beach, which also received an FDOT order to remove the rainbow crosswalk on Ocean Drive and 12th Street, a protest has been planned for Sunday morning.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.