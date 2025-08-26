FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale’s mayor is preparing to take on Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation on the Pride crosswalk controversy.

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis said the crosswalks and painted pride flag in question, such as the one near Sebastian Street and A1A, were originally approved by the Florida Department of Transportation, but is now among the crosswalks the department has ordered city officials to remove by Sept. 4.

He said the city will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to address FDOT’s letter.

“What we’ve seen is the LGBTQ+ community taking personal offense to this. I take personal offense to this because while they talk about all street markings whether they’re rainbow colored or not we know they’re trying to camouflage their real intent here to erase any references to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Trantalis.

Trantalis tells 7News he wants the entire city commission and the community to weigh in.

“I’m not sure what the point of all of this is, to show they have the heavy hand to tell you what to do,” said Trantalis.

In a June memo, FDOT leaders pointed to safety concerns over pavement markings and banned surface art tied to political ideologies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the directive to remove rainbow markings on Tuesday, and additionally called out the cities of Delray Beach and Key West who are pushing back.

“They think that they should just be a law unto themselves,” said DeSantis. “Well, we have remedies in the law to be able to make sure that the people are following what their elected representatives enacted.”

He said this is all part of a state law he signed being enforced.

On Monday, the push to keep rainbow colored crosswalks grew louder with protestors coming together to preserve the pride flag painted in Fort Lauderdale.

The protest, headed by drag queen Miss Bouvèé, ended along Wilton Manor’s Rainbow Bridge to show solidarity for members of the LGBTQ+ community and support the rainbow crosswalks in the area.

“It’s like saying Stonewall was just a bar,” said Bouvèé. “No, it stands for something it means something to the community, just because it’s not important to you doesn’t mean it’s not important to me.”

The mayor said the city’s next move comes in a meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Broward Performing Arts Center, where there will be public comment.

There’s also a protest planned for Sunday morning in Miami Beach led by City Commissioner Alex Fernandez.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.