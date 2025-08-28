MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach and state leaders came together to voice their opposition to the Florida Department of Transportation’s order, sent to several municipalities, to remove pavement art related to social, political or ideological messages.

7News cameras on Thursday afternoon captured Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones as he discussed what he believes the motivation is behind the state’s order to remove rainbow crosswalks from multiple cities, including Miami Beach.

“What we are seeing today is not about traffic signals or crosswalk paint. It is about erasure,” he said.

State lawmakers and local officials joined leaders in South Florida’s LGBTQ community at Thursday’s news conference next to the rainbow crosswalk on Ocean Drive and 12th Street.

A battle over rainbow crosswalks is underway in the Sunshine State, and now it’s Miami Beach’s turn to join the fight before their crosswalk on Ocean Drive could be painted over.

The news conference was briefly interrupted by Florida State Rep. Fabian Basabe, who spoke through a loudspeaker.

“I want to expand access to lifesaving medicine. This saves lives,” he said.

But the news conference continued, as Jones and others called out state officials.

“The political fights that are happening are about a crosswalk; it’s wasting time, and we are moving away from the real issue that we as a people and leaders should be fighting for,” said Jones.

It’s been one week since Miami Beach received FDOT’s letter ordering the city to remove the rainbow crosswalk by Sept. 4 or face losing state funding.

Since then, some city commissioners, including Alex Fernandez, have been pushing back.

“We celebrate all diversity in Miami Beach, because we will need to protect our crosswalk in our city, a safe crosswalk, a crosswalk that’s a symbol of inclusivity,” said Fernandez during the news conference.

The majority of the public has advocated against the new mandate to remove the painted Pride flag and other street art and a Wednesday night meeting in Fort Lauderdale was no different as dozens of people packed the meeting and pleaded with city leaders to join in on the pushback.

“You can’t take those colors away,” sang a woman during the public comment section.

“They started this fight, be we are all together now, and we are determined to finish it,” said a woman followed by loud cheers of agreement.

The Progress Pride flag near Sebastian Street and A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach is one of four street markings FDOT officials said must be removed by Sept. 4.

After hearing the public’s cry, city commissioners voted to push back and file an appeal and the ability to take legal action.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the order stems from a state law. A June memo from FDOT leaders cites safety concerns over pavement markings and prohibits surface art tied to political ideologies.

The governor had a message for cities who are pushing back during a news conference on Wednesday.

“I know Key West is coming up, Delray Beach. There may be one or two others who basically just said, “We’re not going to comply’ or whatever,’” he said. “Guys, we’re going to get it done. We’re going to follow the law, and so, you can do it the easy way, you can do it the hard way.”

“Governor DeSantis’ action is about spite and censorship. It has nothing to do with public safety,” said a woman during Thursday’s news conference on Ocean Drive.

Just last week, a rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando was removed. The memorial honors the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 massacre.

City leaders Miami Beach will take up the matter during a meeting set for Sept. 3, as they decide whether to hold an administrative hearing about FDOT’s letter and pursue an appeal. They are also proposing to co-name the intersection of 12th and Ocean as Pride Street.

A protest in Miami Beach has been planned for Sunday morning.

